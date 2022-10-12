Clouds will increase today ahead of Thursday rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase today ahead of our next storm system. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s in most areas as southerly winds return to the region.

Rain will move into the area after midnight tonight, with several waves of rain possible throughout the day Thursday. The rain will come to an end Thursday evening, with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions expected Friday.

Saturday will be dry and seasonably warm, but showers will be possible Sunday. A few showers will linger into Monday as upper-level energy remains over the Mid-Atlantic.

A strong push of cold air appears likely next Tuesday and Wednesday, which could keep many areas in the 50s.

Tropical Storm Karl developed this afternoon in the far southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move northwest and then southwest through Friday. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

