Staying cool Sunday with highs in the mid 60s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will start sunny, with some clouds around later in the day. It will be cool with a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will feature the lowest temperatures since early May. Lows in the metro will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some mid & upper 30s are possible to the northwest. Lows will be 45-50 at the coast.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A passing sprinkle or light shower is possible during the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. We'll then warm into the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday. There may be a few showers around later Friday, with a higher rain chance on Saturday.

In the tropics, we're watching a new tropical wave that has moved off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic. It has a good chance to become a tropical depression by the middle of the coming week.

