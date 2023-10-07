Some morning showers, turning much cooler

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will bring a batch of showers through the area this morning though around midday for central VA, and until early afternoon in eastern VA. It will turn cooler and less humid. Temperatures will drop though the 60s. Clouds will decrease this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies developing. Winds will gust over 20 mph. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Tonight will be clear and colder. Lows will drop into the 40s away from the coast. A few isolated upper 30s are possible to the northwest.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday night into Monday morning will feature the coldest temps since early May. Lows in the metro will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some mid & upper 30s are possible to the northwest. Lows will be 45-50 at the coast.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible in western and northern VA. Highs will be 65-70.

A shower or two is possible Monday night. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will warm to near 80° on Thursday. Our next chance of rain will be Friday.

What is left of Philippe will move into New England and Nova Scotia over the next 36 hours with heavy rainfall and strong gusts. A new tropical wave will move from the west coast of Africa to the central Atlantic over the next week. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be called Sean.

