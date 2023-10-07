Tracking the coldest air since early May

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saturday's strong cold front will move east of the area, taking the rain with it. Behind it, much cooler air will move in through Monday morning.

This is following a week that produced six days of highs in the 80s. Our normal high is in the mid 70s.

Lows Sunday morning will be in the 40s away from the coast. Some isolated colder areas may dip into the upper 30s.

Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s, which is around ten degrees below normal. Highs will stay in the 50s in the mountains.

Lows Monday morning will be quite chilly, with metro lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our coldest outlying areas west of I-95 may drop into the mid 30s.

Low moisture levels and a light wind may keep the chance of frost pretty low.

While these lows will not be near record-level, they will be the coldest temperatures since early May.

Temperatures will warm back up this week, with highs around 70 on Monday, and around 80 on Thursday.

