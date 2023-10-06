Much cooler weather moves in for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, but there will be some breaks of sun in spots. We will have a slight chance of a shower through this evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

It will be much cooler this weekend thanks to a strong cold front.

The cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers on Saturday morning through midday, but these will not impact all areas. Highs will range from the mid 60s far northwest to the mid 70s far southeast.

Behind this cold front, it will be much cooler. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 40s for the metro, with some lows near 40 north and west.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Sunday night will be 40-45 for the metro. There will be some mid/upper 30s possible in outlying areas, where some frost may occur.

Highs will get back into the 70s Tuesday. Much of next week is looking dry until around Friday.

The non-tropical remnants of Philippe will pass over or very close to Bermuda today. This strong area of low pressure will move into Maine and Nova Scotia this weekend with high gusts and heavy rainfall . More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

