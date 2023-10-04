A sunny and warm Wednesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mainly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most areas, with some 70s along the coast.

Sun will mix with more clouds on Thursday. A sprinkle is possible late in the day. Highs will be around 80.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be 75-80.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers on Saturday, but there will be many dry hours.

Behind this cold front, it will be much cooler. Lows Saturday night will be 45-50. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows Sunday night will be in the 40s, with some 30s possible north and west.

Highs will get back into the 70s later next week.

Tropical Storm Philippe is north of Puerto Rico, and is expected to move over Bermuda on Friday. The remnants of the system will move into Maine and Nova Scotia this weekend.

