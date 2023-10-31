Halloween sees 'dramatic change' in Richmond weather

RICHMOND, Va. -A strong cold front is bringing a dramatic change in temperatures, along with showers for Halloween. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the upper 40s, but will likely fall into the mid-40s by the end of the day.

Scattered showers are likely, with the rain tapering from northwest to southeast by early evening.

Wednesday will turn mostly sunny. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest since late March.

The metro will be near or below freezing, and the coldest outlying areas could dip into the low and mid-20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday night will be cold again, but a couple of degrees higher than Wednesday night.

Going into the weekend, we expect dry conditions, with cool to chilly nights and milder afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 over the weekend.

This was our final full weekend on Daylight Saving Time. Here's when our sunrise and sunset will occur today versus next Sunday.

