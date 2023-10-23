Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be sunny with highs in the low and mid-60s. It will be chilly again early Tuesday morning, with lows ranging from the mid-30s to low 40s.

Frost is once again possible away from the coast.

A warming trend will begin on Tuesday, with highs reaching the 70s and even low 80s later in the week.

Dry weather is expected into next weekend.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy will move north of the Leeward Islands, and may eventually hook to the west just south of Bermuda later this week.

An area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean is being monitored for potential development. It is expected to track into Central America. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

