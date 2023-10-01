October opens with lots of sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear across much of the region. There are some areas of low clouds and fog, but these will dissipate by mid-morning.

Skies will be mainly sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but there will be some low/mid 70s at the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Lows will be 55-60, with a few isolated lower 50s northwest.

Skies will be mainly sunny Monday through Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs around 80.

Clouds will increase Friday, and there will be the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A second cold front will bring even cooler air into the region for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows will be in the 40s. A few 30s will be possible in outlying areas.

Tropics: Phillipe is located to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It will track northwest, and then to the northeast, staying east of Bermuda. It could become a hurricane.

Rina is located to the northeast of Phillipe, and is expected to dissipate over the next few days. More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

