Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia

Posted at 7:26 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 07:27:15-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nicole is making landfall this morning as a category 1 hurricane. The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The storm will cross the Florida Peninsula and then turn northward through Georgia and the Carolinas today into tomorrow. The center of post-tropical Nicole should move through far western Virginia Friday afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain will arrive in southern and western Virginia late this afternoon and evening, but shouldn't reach the Richmond area until after midnight. Rain will be intermittent Friday, with some peeks of sun possible. Much of the area will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The rain will end before dawn Saturday, with mostly dry and mild conditions Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning along a cold front.

Much cooler weather is expected Sunday through early next week. We'll have a short-lived warm-up by midweek, but the pattern favors below-normal temperatures during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone