Tracking Nicole's impact for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nicole is making landfall this morning as a category 1 hurricane. The remnant of Nicole will bring rain and possible severe weather to Virginia on Friday. The storm will cross the Florida Peninsula and then turn northward through Georgia and the Carolinas today into tomorrow. The center of post-tropical Nicole should move through far western Virginia Friday afternoon and evening.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Rain will arrive in southern and western Virginia late this afternoon and evening, but shouldn't reach the Richmond area until after midnight. Rain will be intermittent Friday, with some peeks of sun possible. Much of the area will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The rain will end before dawn Saturday, with mostly dry and mild conditions Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning along a cold front.

Much cooler weather is expected Sunday through early next week. We'll have a short-lived warm-up by midweek, but the pattern favors below-normal temperatures during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

