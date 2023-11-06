A warm Monday kicks off a warmer-than-usual week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly mild, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will increase later tonight with a low in the lower 50s.

A streak of dry weather will continue through much of the coming week. Temperatures will continue to average well above normal, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday, the low 70s Wednesday and around 80 on Thursday. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Showers are possible on Friday with the next cold front moving through. It will be turning quite a bit cooler as well, with temperatures settling into the 50s after an early high in the low to mid 60s. Next weekend looks dry and cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and lows mostly in the 30s.

