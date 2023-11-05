A mostly dry week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will give way to more sun as the day wears on. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Today's sunset is at 5:07 p.m. EST.

A streak of dry weather will continue through much of the coming week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

It will be warmer for the midweek period, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and around 80 on Thursday. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Some showers are possible on Friday with the next cold front moving through. Highs will be in the 60s. It will be quite a bit cooler next weekend, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

