Highs near 70 this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some patches of fog around, otherwise, it is a clear a chilly morning. However, temperatures are a little warmer than the past few days.

It will be mostly sunny today with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

There will be some clouds around tonight, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, ending Daylight Saving Time.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday-Thursday, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be the slight chance of showers by Thursday evening, with a better chance on Friday.

Highs will be cooler towards the end of the week, with 60s on Friday and mid 50s to lower 60s next weekend.

