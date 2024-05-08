Hot and humid Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible.

Scattered storms will continue to be possible Thursday and Friday. A few severe storms will be possible, especially on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main hazards.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, and the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday.

Milder air will settle into the region this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday, but Mother's Day appears dry in most parts of Virginia.

Cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into early next week.

