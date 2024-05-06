Warmer and more humid Monday, some late-day storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here for the latest weather alerts. Minor coastal flooding remains a possibility in the Northern Neck.

Showers and isolated storms will continue into early evening, gradually shifting eastward. Locally heavy rainfall will occur, and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially south of Richmond, where storms will be more numerous.

WATCH NOW: Live look at radar and current conditions across Virginia

Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered storms will turn more likely late in the day through the evening.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s, along with the chance for scattered storms.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible.

Some batches of storms will be around Thursday and Friday. A few severe storms will be possible, especially on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, and the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.