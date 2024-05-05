Warmer today with showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some moderate to heavy rainfall will occur the next few hours, along with areas of fog. Localized poor drainage flooding is possible.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will be with us through midday, and will then turn much more widely scattered as the afternoon wears on. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in the Metro Richmond area, but will range from the upper 60s far northwest to some upper 70s far south.

Minor coastal flooding remains a possibility. Click here for more details.

Tonight will stay mild with areas of fog, and lows in the lower 60s

Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. Scattered storms will turn more likely late in the day through the evening.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s, along with the chance for scattered storms.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible.

Some batches of storms will be around Thursday and Friday. A few severe storms will be possible, especially on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, and the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday.

Next weekend will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s.

