Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Shower and storm chances going into the weekend in Central Virginia

Warm and humid conditions will persist through the holiday weekend
Posted at 7:40 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 07:40:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be warm & humid with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms from late morning through this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Humidity is fairly high, therefore any storm through the weekend could produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will be around on Saturday, with a few storms possible on Sunday.

Memorial Day will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. As of now, it looks like there could be some showers and storms during the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid and a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone