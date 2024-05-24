Shower and storm chances going into the weekend in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be warm & humid with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms from late morning through this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Humidity is fairly high, therefore any storm through the weekend could produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms will be around on Saturday, with a few storms possible on Sunday.

Memorial Day will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. As of now, it looks like there could be some showers and storms during the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid and a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.