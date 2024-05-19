The skies may brighten later on Sunday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunday will still be rather cloudy and a few spotty showers are possible from the morning into mid-afternoon. The skies may brighten later in the day. It will be a bit milder, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some mid-70s are possible to the west, where a bit more sun is expected.

We'll see a little bit more sun on Monday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Coastal communities will be a bit cooler due to a persistent onshore breeze.

Then a significant warming trend is on the way for midweek, with highs in the low 80s on Tuesday, mid 80s on Wednesday, and the upper 80s on Thursday.

A cold front will approach the area later Thursday, triggering some thunderstorms that have the potential to be on the strong side. This front will linger around the region Friday and Saturday, keeping rain chances in the picture.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.