A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers, cooler weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers and much cooler weather to the area this weekend.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 60s.
A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid-80s by Wednesday.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday.
