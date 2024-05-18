A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers, cooler weather

RICHMOND, Va. -- A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers and much cooler weather to the area this weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 60s.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid-80s by Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.