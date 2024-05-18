Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers, cooler weather

A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers and much cooler weather to the area this weekend.
Posted at 10:19 AM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 10:19:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A slow-moving storm system will bring occasional showers and much cooler weather to the area this weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 60s.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid-80s by Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone