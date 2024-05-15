Early showers & drizzle, then a few showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light rain and drizzle will be possible Thursday, with an isolated storm or two possible across far southern Virginia. Today will remain cloudy and cool otherwise with a high in the upper 60s to around 70°. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be variably cloudy and seasonal.

Rain will return to the area Saturday into Sunday.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid 80s by Tuesday.

