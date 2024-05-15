Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Early showers & drizzle, then a few showers

Some localized flooding will be possible
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 07:26:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Light rain and drizzle will be possible Thursday, with an isolated storm or two possible across far southern Virginia. Today will remain cloudy and cool otherwise with a high in the upper 60s to around 70°. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be variably cloudy and seasonal.

Rain will return to the area Saturday into Sunday.

A warming trend is expected early next week, with mid 80s by Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone