Mostly sunny & warmer Monday; storm chances in Central Virginia grow this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a beautiful Mother's day, weather for the week ahead will bring renewed chances for rain.

Monday will start the week dry though, and after some patchy early morning fog mainly eastern Virginia, we'll see a good bit of sunshine with highs near 80.

Clouds will then increase by Tuesday morning, as the next system approaches our area.

That will bring some showers and possibly a thunderstorm beginning Tuesday afternoon, with more showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday looks dry as of now, but more unsettled weather is a possibility from late Friday into Saturday.

