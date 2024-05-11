It's going to be a pretty comfortable weather weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Milder air will settle into the region this weekend, with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

A few showers will be possible later Saturday afternoon into the evening, but Mother's Day appears dry in most parts of Virginia.

Cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into early next week, with another chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

