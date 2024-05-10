Stormy Friday ahead of calmer weekend for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. --Expect dry weather Friday morning, with a chance for showers and a few storms this afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 50°.

Milder air will settle into the region this weekend, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday afternoon/evening, but Mother's Day appears dry in most parts of Virginia.

Cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into early next week, with another chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

