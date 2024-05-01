Very low rain chances Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. --. A weak cold front will move into the area Wednesday, a stray shower or storm will be possible today, highs will be in the low 80s. The front will dissolve over southern Virginia late Wednesday. tonight will be clear and mild with a low near 60°.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with partly cloudy and hot conditions expected Friday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s both days.

An unsettled weather pattern will develop this weekend, bringing a chance for showers and storms to the area Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s both days.

A low chance for a shower or storm will continue into early next week.

