More rain likely by midweek

RICHMOND, Va. - Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today . Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Showers are possible at times on Wednesday. Highs will be around 60.

Rain will increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall will be heaviest across southeastern VA. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s. There is the potential for 2 to 3 inches of rain in areas near Richmond and points south and east of Richmond.



Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a passing shower as a warm front is in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers appear to be more likely on Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.

