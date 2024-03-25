Mostly sunny Monday. Then overnight lows in the 30s again

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 30s again Monday night.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Showers are possible at times on Wednesday. Highs will be around 60.

Rain will increase Wednesday night into Thursday. Rainfall will be heaviest across southeastern VA. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WATCH: Thursday storm could be 'gully washer,' Meteorologist Jim Duncan says

Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There is the slight chance of a passing shower as a warm front is in the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday looks dry. Highs will stay in the 70s into early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.