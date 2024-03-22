Tracking rain returning to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will start off sunny, with clouds increasing during the day. he high will be in the upper 50s. A storm system will spread rain into the area by evening, and there will be periods of heavy rain Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Rainfall amounts will likely exceed 1.5", with the potential for over 2.5" of rain in some areas.

Sunday and Monday will be dry.

Another chance for showers will arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday. The combination of expected rainfall this weekend and next week could bring this March into the top 10 for wettest Marches on record.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s next week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

