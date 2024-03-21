Sunny, cooler and less windy Thursday, fire danger still a threat

RICHMOND, Va. -Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s, with lighter winds. The wind will be a lot lighter today, but with very dry air in place, there is still and increased fire danger through the day. Lows Thursday night range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s in most locations, but some mid 20s will occur in our coldest outlying areas.

A storm will spread rain into the area by Friday evening, and there will be periods of heavy rain Friday night into the first half of Saturday. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch, with the potential for two inches of rain.

Temperatures will stay a little below normal early next week. Highs will get back into the 60s for mid and late week. Another chance for showers will arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday.

