Heavy rain exits this morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some steady and heavy rainfall through mid-morning. Areas of fog are possible.

The steadier rain will shift east of our area by late morning or midday. Drier air will move in for the afternoon. Clouds will break for a little sunshine. An isolated pop-up shower is possible through mid-afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

There will be some clouds around tonight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Sunday will feature variable cloudiness. It will be mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A coastal system will be just close enough on Monday to bring a chance of showers, with the best chance east of I-95.

Another storm with potentially heavy rainfall will arrive on Wednesday. It will stay unsettled Thursday into next weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s most of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.