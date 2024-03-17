Mild with some sun today, cooler Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around at times to mix with the sunshine. It will be a little breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some more clouds will move through at night with a cold front. There could be a shower or two, mainly across southeast Virginia. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Monday will be cooler with variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Monday night will be quite chilly, with lows in the low to mid 30s in the metro. Some upper 20s will occur northwest.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The vernal equinox, the astronomical start to Spring, occurs at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 30s.

We'll then warm back into the 60s on Wednesday before another front drops us back into the 50s on Thursday.

Our next rain chances will come later Friday into Saturday.

