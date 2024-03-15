Watch Now
Warm again Friday with afternoon showers possible

Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 08:13:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will have increasing clouds. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. There will be the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday. It will be cooler with highs 65-70.

A small disturbance could produce a sprinkle Saturday night.

Sunday will have sun with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be a shower Sunday night.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, and it will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s again Tuesday night.

Highs will warm back into the 60s mid and late week. There will be a chance of rain next Friday.

