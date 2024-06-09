Hot today with a thunderstorm possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a warmer and more humid morning with temperatures in the 60s to around 70.

Clouds will mix with sun at times today. It will be more humid with highs near 90. An approaching cold front may trigger a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some heavy downpours are possible.

Tonight will be cooler and less humid with lows ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Lows will be near 60 at night with a shower possible.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Once again, an isolated shower is possible. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 50s to around 60.

It will turn hotter and more humid for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, and 90+ Thursday into next weekend. There is the potential for some mid 90s Thursday and upper 90s on Friday.

Due to the isolated nature of thunderstorms this week, some locations may stay dry today through next Sunday.

