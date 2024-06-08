Comfortable humidity levels continue today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cool morning with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Today will feature sunshine with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Comfortable levels of humidity will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Sunday will have have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a little more humid with highs 85-90. An approaching cold front could trigger a couple of thunderstorms, mostly late in the afternoon.

Monday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Lows Monday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will have variable cloudiness, and there's the slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s again Tuesday night.

Heat and humidity will build for the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday, and the lower 90s Thursday through next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.