Sunny and much less humid Friday in store for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows Friday night will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front may bring a few thunderstorms by late in the day. Highs will be 85-90.

Highs will be in the lower 80s early next week, and then back to around 90 later in the week.

