Warm today, hot and muggy this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and humid morning with a few patches of fog around.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. It will be humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower is possible in a few spots this afternoon.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s, with a heat index of 96 to 101. An isolated storm is possible, mostly across western VA.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. The heat index will be 100 to 106. There will be some sun with variable cloudiness. A few showers are possible in the morning, but thunderstorm chances will increase later in the day, with the best chance in the evening. Storms could be strong to severe with some hail and high wind gusts.

Monday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Another wave of heat and humidity will begin on Wednesday, and last through next weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Tropics: a few disturbances are being watched, but one tropical wave in the central Atlantic shows a high chance of development over the next few days. This will likely become the next tropical storm of the season, named Beryl. The forecast track takes the center into the eastern Caribbean towards the middle of next week.

