Very hot and humid Wednesday with scattered storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Very hot and humid weather is expected Wednesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and a potential heat index up to 105°. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A cold front will move through on Thursday with a few scattered showers possible. Behind this front, it will be less humid for Friday, but highs will still be in the low 90s.

There will be plenty of heat and humidity this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s. A thunderstorm or two will be possible Saturday and again on Sunday.

Parts of the state are now over three inches below normal for June rainfall. The latest drought monitor shows 96% of Virginia as "abnormally dry", and within the last week, one-quarter of the state is now classified as "moderate drought". This includes part of the Eastern Shore, and areas well west of I-95.

