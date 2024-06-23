Heat advisory in effect again for much of Virginia today

RICHMOND, Va. -- HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT AGAIN TODAY UNTIL 8PM

It is a humid and very warm morning with temps in the 70s to around 80. The record warmest low temperature for today in Richmond is 76, set in 2010.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds during the day. It will be hot again with highs 95°-100°. However, it will be more humid, producing a heat index over 100°. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area into this evening, and some locations will have a heat index over 105°. A few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Most locations will stay dry, but the storms that develop may produce some downpours and gusty winds.

There is a better chance of a few scattered storms overnight. It will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

On Monday, it will still be hot, but it will turn less humid as a cold front pushes south of us. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A few storms are possible during the day, mostly southeast of Richmond.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

The heat and humidity will surge again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and a potential heat index of 105° again. A few storms are possible, mostly across northern and northwestern VA.

Another cold front will bring some scattered storms Wednesday night, with a few lingering on Thursday.

Behind this front, it will be less humid for Friday, but highs will still be in the lower 90s.

Heat and humidity will increase again next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Parts of the state are now over three inches below normal for June rainfall. The latest drought monitor shows 96% of Virginia as "abnormally dry", and within the last week, one-quarter of the state is now classified as "moderate drought". This includes part of the Eastern Shore, and areas well west of I-95.

