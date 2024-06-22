Heat advisory in effect, record highs possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY AND THIS EVENING

It will be sunny, humid and extremely hot today. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with some locations hitting or exceeding 100°. The record high for Richmond is 101° from 1933. The combination of heat and humidity will create a heat index (or feels-like temperature) of 100° to 105° in many spots, but a few spots up to 110° are possible, mostly in northern VA.

There will be the slight chance of a thunderstorm in far northern VA today.

Tonight will be muggy and very warm with lows in the low to mid 70s. The record warmest low temperature for Richmond is 76 from 2010.

Sunday will have similar temperatures, maybe a degree or two less. However, it will be more muggy, and this will again create a heat index between 100° and 110°. Another heat advisory is likely.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there is a chance of a few isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Many locations will stay dry, but the storms that do develop will have heavy rainfall and the potential to produce strong gusts. The best chance of seeing a storm will be north of I-64.

A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with a few scattered storms.

On Monday, it will still be hot, but it will turn a little less humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. A few storms are possible during the day, mostly southeast of Richmond.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s.

Heat and humidity will surge again on Wednesday with highs near 100°, and a potential heat index exceeding 105°.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

It looks like highs will stay near or above 90 Friday through next weekend.

Parts of the state are now near three inches below normal for June rainfall. The latest drought monitor shows 96% of Virginia as "abnormally dry", and within the last week, one-quarter of the state is now classified as "moderate drought". This includes part of the Eastern Shore, and areas well west of I-95.

(WTVR)

With the muggier air in place, there will be the potential for heavy downpours where storms occur on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. However, due to the scattered nature of the storms, some locations could be rain-free over the next week. Extended computer models show a better chance of showers and storms next weekend and the following week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.