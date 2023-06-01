There's a chance for a few showers Thursday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The area of low pressure off the coast of North Carolina will move back to the west enough to keep clouds and low rain chances in the area Thursday.

Skies should become mostly clear late Thursday afternoon and evening. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Friday and Saturday will be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night, bringing us a chance for showers and storms followed by cooler weather on Sunday. Seasonably warm and dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.