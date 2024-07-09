Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday with rain chances later this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday from 11 AM through 8 PM for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater of Virginia where the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like it is between 105 and 109 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high near 95, a stray shower/storm is possible.

Wednesday will be a repeat with high heat and humidity leading to a dangerous heat index in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and storms will be more likely late this week, particularly on Friday. Typical mid July heat and humidity is expected this weekend, with a few storms each afternoon.

🌀Track Beryl with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast this morning as a category 1 hurricane and will slowly weaken as it moves northward through the central U.S. tonight. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

