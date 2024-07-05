Excessive heat warnings start at 11:00 a.m. today for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. --Highs will be in the upper 90s today, with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11am through 8pm as the Heat Index could approach 110° or a bit higher.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid 90s. Some clusters of storms are possible during the day. The heat index will break 105 in spots.

On Sunday, it will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms are possible, mostly across southern VA.

Slightly cooler weather is expected later next week. with afternoon storms possible through Wednesday.

Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl is moving away from the Cayman Islands and will hit the Yucatan Peninsula tonight into Friday morning.

It should weaken to a tropical storm once over the Yucatan Peninsula, but should become a hurricane again as it moves through the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. It will make another landfall near the Texas/Mexico border late Sunday into Sunday night.

Another disturbance is in the eastern Caribbean, and shows a low chance of development. It may take a similar track to Beryl. If it develops further, the next name on the Atlantic list is Debby. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

