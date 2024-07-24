Muggy with more showers and storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers will be around today, with the highest chance of rain from mid-afternoon into early evening. Heavy downpours will occur, and a few storms could have gusty winds. Much of the area has a marginal risk (level 1 out 5) for a few strong to severe storms. It will be muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Showers will increase late tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

More showers and storms will be around Thursday morning, with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will be quite low on Friday, with just an isolated storm or two possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The weekend is looking dry and a bit less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will rise into the lower 90s next week. A chance of a few storms will return by Tuesday.

