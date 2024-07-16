Near-record heat expected Tuesday; heat index could hit 109 degrees

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the Piedmont and Tidewater from 11am-8pm Tuesday. The heat index will fall into the range of 105 to 109 degrees Tuesday afternoon. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for southeastern Virginia where the heat index could exceed 110 degrees. Our actual high in Richmond should reach 100 degrees, just one degree shy of the record of 101 set in 1980.

Scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely in the vicinity of a slow-moving cold front Thursday. A few storms will stick around Friday into the weekend with highs in the 80s.

