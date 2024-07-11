Cold front arrives for Central Virginia; possible storms later tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some scattered showers and storms will be around on Thursday, mainly in southeastern VA. It will be a little less humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will hit 95-100 in the metro.

Occasional showers and storms will occur on Friday, as the cold front stalls across the Chesapeake and slowly moves westward into southeast Virginia. Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches will be possible near I-95, with some amounts over 3 inches in eastern VA.

Typical mid-July heat and humidity is expected this weekend, with a few storms each afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 90s Sunday, and near 100 Monday-Wednesday.

