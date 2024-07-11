Hour-by-hour look at heavy rain potential; some spots could see totals topping 3 inches Friday

Central Virginia will see occasional showers and storms, with heavy rainfall at times, especially late Thursday night and Friday morning. It will be muggy but cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches will be possible near I-95, with some amounts over 3 inches in eastern VA. We may have a flood watch issued.

Latest Weather Alerts

Use Interactive Radar to track storm