Watch Now
NewsWeather News

Hour-by-hour look at heavy rain potential; some spots could see totals topping 3 inches Friday

Central Virginia will see occasional showers and storms, with heavy rainfall at times, especially late Thursday night and Friday morning. It will be muggy but cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches will be possible near I-95, with some amounts over 3 inches in eastern VA. We may have a flood watch issued.

Latest Weather Alerts

Use Interactive Radar to track storm

Today's Forecast

Less humid today, heavy rainfall potential for Friday

The Weather Authority
6:34 AM, Jul 11, 2024

Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Poster image - 2024-07-11T135159.660.jpg Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Poster image - 2024-07-11T135403.077.jpg Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024 Photo by: WTVR

Hour-by-hour look at heavy rain potential; some spots could see totals topping 3 inches Friday

close-gallery
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Poster image - 2024-07-11T135159.660.jpg
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Poster image - 2024-07-11T135403.077.jpg
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024
  • Heavy rainfall Friday, July 12, 2024

Share

WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
WTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next