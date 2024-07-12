Watch Now
Flash Flood Warning for the Richmond metro

Rainfall rates of over an inch in 30 minutes will occur
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 12, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Periods of heavy rainfall will occur today into this evening.

A stationary front will linger over the area today as moisture streams in from the southeast. While it will not rain constantly all day, we will have occasional showers and storms with heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates in excess of an inch of rain within 30 minutes will be possible, so areas that receive batches of slow-moving thunderstorms will pick up multiple inches of rain. Rain totals may exceed 4 inches by late this evening, and some computer models show the potential for localized totals of 8 inches of rainfall.

It will be muggy but cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday will be hot and humid with a slim thunderstorm chance, and highs in the low to mid 90s.

It will be hot and muggy next week with highs near 100 Monday-Wednesday. Scattered storm chances will increase mid-week. Highs will fall back into the 80s later in the week.

