Clouds return Tuesday before rain arrives later tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll have some sunshine Tuesday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm system bringing very light showers to the area later tonight into early Wednesday morning. This will be a very fast moving system, bringing only a few 1/100s of an inch of rain. Some snowflakes will mix in around the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley.

Drier air will return on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. We'll then have a warmer day on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. However, a cold front will bring a chill back to the air over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should offer plenty of sunshine, but with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

