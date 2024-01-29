Cool and windy start to the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds will break for partly sunny and breezy conditions today, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 40s to around 50. Winds will gust to 30 mph and become light this evening. Tuesday morning will be chilly, with most low temperatures in the mid and upper 20s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool, with highs the upper 40s.

A rather quick-moving system will pass through the region late Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing some showers with it. Some snowflakes will fly over the mountains to the west.

Drier air will return on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. We'll then have a warmer day on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. However, a cold front will bring a chill back to the air over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should offer plenty of sunshine, but with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

