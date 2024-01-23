Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Cloudy Tuesday with steady warm-up continuing

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 06:51:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase Tuesday, but temperatures should still rise into the low 50s by afternoon. A light shower of a few sprinkles will be possible by afternoon.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, with a few showers possible. Rain will become likely both Thursday and Friday and warmth and moisture ramp up over the region. Highs will reach the mid 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Above-normal temperatures will continue this weekend, with a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. Seasonably colder weather will return early next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone