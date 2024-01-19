Watch Now
Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few afternoon rain/snow showers

Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 07:56:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mostly of the rain/snow/sleet showers have moved away from the area as of 6 AM. A few showers will linger through 8 AM. The remainder of the day will be cloudy and breezy with a few snow of rain showers early this afternoon.

Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy with the chance of a passing rain or snow shower. Winds will increase with some gusts over 20 mph. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

This weekend will be quite cold with sunshine. Highs Saturday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Lows Sunday morning will be in the single digits and teens. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry. Some showers will be around late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday, and could exceed 60 Thursday and Friday.

